JONES Patricia Mary (Pat) Of Market Harborough, passed peacefully away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 26th April 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian and a loving mother of Ian. Private burial at Market Harborough Cemetery. Donations in memory of Pat are for the Alzheimer's Society and may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
