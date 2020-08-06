|
RUDKIN (née PELOS)
Pauline Lillian passed away peacefully at Kibworth Court Care Home on 28th July 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of John and mother of Julian and Dean. Private service at All Saints' Church, Lubenham, followed by cremation. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 6, 2020