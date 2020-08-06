Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Rudkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Rudkin

Notice Condolences

Pauline Rudkin Notice
RUDKIN (née PELOS)
Pauline Lillian passed away peacefully at Kibworth Court Care Home on 28th July 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of John and mother of Julian and Dean. Private service at All Saints' Church, Lubenham, followed by cremation. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -