Clarke Pete of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on 22nd January 2020, aged 73 years. Loving partner of Val, much loved father of Nikki, Nigel, Sal and Lou, father in law of Alfie, Val, Chris & Dale and grandad of Sharlot, Jess, Jordan, Callum, Emily, Skye, Connor, Thomas and Jacob. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday
14th February at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for The Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
