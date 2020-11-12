Home

BACCHUS Peter of Kibworth, passed away peacefully on 4th November at Woodheyes Residential Care Home LFE, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Suzanne, loving father of Justine and Esther, proud Pops of Sophie, Stefan, Toni and Sarah, father-in-law to Adam and Richard and brother to Liz. Private Funeral at Great Glen Crematorium 19th November at 1:30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired in Pete's memory for Parkinson's UK may made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 12, 2020
