Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Charlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Charlton

Notice Condolences

Peter Charlton Notice
CHARLTON Peter passed away peacefully on 5th January 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Ann. Will be sadly missed by all his family. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Egdar Newman Chapel) on Friday 17th January at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -