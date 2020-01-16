|
CHARLTON Peter passed away peacefully on 5th January 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Ann. Will be sadly missed by all his family. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Egdar Newman Chapel) on Friday 17th January at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020