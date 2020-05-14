|
|
|
Doswell Peter Of Market Harborough, formerly Husbands Bosworth, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on
7th May 2020, aged 91 years. Loving husband of the late Mary, much loved dad of Keith, father in law of Tina, proud grandad of Ashley & Becky and Samantha & Fab and great grandad of Jaxon. Private funeral service. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 14, 2020