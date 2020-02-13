|
Schofield Peter Frederick
AKA "Pete the Painter" of Lubenham, passed away peacefully on 9th January 2020, aged 85 years. Preceded by his beloved wife Sylvia, special big brother of Sandra and dear uncle of Helen and Ian. Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for R.N.L.I may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020