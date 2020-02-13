Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
15:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Schofield

Notice Condolences

Peter Schofield Notice
Schofield Peter Frederick
AKA "Pete the Painter" of Lubenham, passed away peacefully on 9th January 2020, aged 85 years. Preceded by his beloved wife Sylvia, special big brother of Sandra and dear uncle of Helen and Ian. Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for R.N.L.I may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -