J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00
All Saints' Church
Husbands Bosworth
Peter Vials Notice
VIALS Peter Thacker passed away peacefully at Brooke House Care Home on 26th January 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Husbands Bosworth on Wednesday 19th February at 11.00am, followed by interment at Husbands Bosworth Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
