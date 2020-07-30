Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Peter Webb Notice
Webb Peter of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital surrounded by his family on 22nd July 2020, aged 82 years. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth and father of Christopher, Richard and Louise. Private cremation to take place. Donations in Peter's memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 30, 2020
