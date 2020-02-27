|
Alexander Petronia (Pat) passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 7th February 2020, aged 93 years. Loving & beloved wife of the late Basil (Bob), mother of Richard and Clive, mother-in-law of Rosemary, grandmother of Richard, Jonathan and Laura, and great-grandmother of seven. Funeral Service at St. Dionysius Church, Market Harborough on Monday 9th March at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Kettering. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for LOROS may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 27, 2020