Gardner Philip Henry formerly of Welford, passed away peacefully at his home in Whilton on 30th January 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Marian,
father of Faith, Stephen and Clare and grandfather of Mark and Paul.
Funeral Service at Welford Parish Church on Tuesday 18th February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020