Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Gardner

Notice Condolences

Philip Gardner Notice
Gardner Philip Henry formerly of Welford, passed away peacefully at his home in Whilton on 30th January 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Marian,
father of Faith, Stephen and Clare and grandfather of Mark and Paul.
Funeral Service at Welford Parish Church on Tuesday 18th February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -