Rachael Whitehead Notice
WHITEHEAD Rachael (Rae) passed away peacefully at Glenkindie Lodge Care Home, Desborough on 15th April 2020, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Ray, much loved mum of Fiona and Bruce, mother-in-law of Jennifer and grandma of Calum. Private Service. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
