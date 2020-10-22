Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Ray Bourne

Bourne Ray Of Market Harborough, passed away at home on 15th October 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted Husband of the late Brenda, much loved Pa of Tim and Martin and a proud Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Private funeral service. Donations in Ray's memory are for British Heart Foundation and
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 22, 2020
