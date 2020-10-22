|
Bourne Ray Of Market Harborough, passed away at home on 15th October 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted Husband of the late Brenda, much loved Pa of Tim and Martin and a proud Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Private funeral service. Donations in Ray's memory are for British Heart Foundation and
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 22, 2020