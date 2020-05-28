|
PATRICK Raymond
(Aka Coot) Died in his sleep at his home in Market Harborough on 22nd May 2020, aged 56 years. Amateur ornithologist and keen historian, he was the much loved son of the late John and Karin, adored brother of Susan and uncle of Erica. Raymond was able to remain living at home when his condition confined him to bed due to the support of his family, friends, Carewatch Staff and District Nurses. He will be very much missed by his family and friends, especially his sister, niece and best mates, Scotty,
Dill, Billy and Andy. Now reunited
with his mum and dad.
Bird of the sky,
how does it feel to dart and fly?
How does it feel to soar all day,
"over the hills and far away"?
Private Burial to take place.
Donations in Coot's memory for the RSPB may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or forwarded to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020