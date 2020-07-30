Home

A J Adkinson and Son
12 London Road
Leicester, Leicestershire LE2 5DG
0116 2712340
Raymond Smith Notice
SMITH Raymond Kenneth Former Architect and Honorary Visiting Fellow
at Leicester University
Local History Department.

Beloved Husband of Joan, loving
Father of Jonathan and Joanna,
dear Father-in-law of Elizabeta and Michael, much loved Grandfather
of Daniel, Antonia and Henry.
Passed peacefully away on Saturday
18th July 2020, aged 92 years.
There will be a Private Funeral Service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory
of Kenneth to The Silver Line c/o
A. J. Adkinson & Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby, LE2 5DG
Tel: 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Harborough Mail on July 30, 2020
