|
|
|
SMITH Raymond Kenneth Former Architect and Honorary Visiting Fellow
at Leicester University
Local History Department.
Beloved Husband of Joan, loving
Father of Jonathan and Joanna,
dear Father-in-law of Elizabeta and Michael, much loved Grandfather
of Daniel, Antonia and Henry.
Passed peacefully away on Saturday
18th July 2020, aged 92 years.
There will be a Private Funeral Service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory
of Kenneth to The Silver Line c/o
A. J. Adkinson & Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby, LE2 5DG
Tel: 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Harborough Mail on July 30, 2020