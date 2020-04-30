|
|
|
Wilson Raymond (Monty) formerly of Meadow Street, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at The Willows Nursing Home on 26th April 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Lee, loving grandad of Scott and Ryan and great grandpa of Joal, Freddie, Rose, Brianna and Esme. Private Cremation to take place. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020