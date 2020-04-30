Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Wilson

Notice Condolences

Raymond Wilson Notice
Wilson Raymond (Monty) formerly of Meadow Street, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at The Willows Nursing Home on 26th April 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Lee, loving grandad of Scott and Ryan and great grandpa of Joal, Freddie, Rose, Brianna and Esme. Private Cremation to take place. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -