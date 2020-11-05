|
|
|
Hillman (formerly HOWES)
Rebecca Of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Lenthall House Care Home on 27th October 2020, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Austin Hillman and the late Jack Howes and a loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. Private cremation to take place. Family flowers only.Donations for Alzheimer's Research UK and the Stroke Association
may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 5, 2020