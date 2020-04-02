|
Hartley Reg 'Bernie' of Market Harborough,passed away
at Leicester Royal Infirmary on
25th March 2020, aged 63 years. Loving husband of the late Lisa and a much loved dad of Jenny and Richard.
A private committal service will be held at Great Glen Crematorium.
Donations for Leicester Hospitals Charity (Ward 41 at Leicester Royal Infirmary) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 2, 2020