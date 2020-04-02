Home

Reg Hartley

Reg Hartley Notice
Hartley Reg 'Bernie' of Market Harborough,passed away
at Leicester Royal Infirmary on
25th March 2020, aged 63 years. Loving husband of the late Lisa and a much loved dad of Jenny and Richard.
A private committal service will be held at Great Glen Crematorium.
Donations for Leicester Hospitals Charity (Ward 41 at Leicester Royal Infirmary) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 2, 2020
