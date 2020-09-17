|
PAYBODY Reginald John (Reg) Passed away peacefully at his home in Maidwell on 11th September 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Ann, father of Charles, Gaye, Sarah and Jeremy and a loving grandpa and great grandpa. Private family funeral service. Donations in memory of Reg for
St Mary the Virgin Church, Maidwell, Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Cransley Hospice may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 17, 2020