More Obituaries for Rene Macrae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Macrae

Notice

Rene Macrae Notice
MACRAE Rene Isobel of Market Harborough, passed away 25th October 2020, aged 96 years. Adored Wife of the late Duncan, loving Mother of Isobel, Laura and Helen, loving Grandma of Louisa, Janine, Erin and Juliet and loving Great Grandma of Holly and Gemma. Heartfelt thanks to Alli and her team at Lenthall House for their love and care. Private funeral to take place. No flowers please. Donations in memory of Rene for Age UK may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors,
The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 5, 2020
