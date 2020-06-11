|
BERRY Richard Thomas Hodgeson (Retired Farmer), of Dingley, formerly of Ashley, passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness, on 2nd June 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Kim, loving father of Sam, Lucy and Marina, and much loved father-in-law of Stuart and Hannah, grandfather of Lilly, Jack, Jacob and Delilah. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 17th June. Donations, if desired, for Rainbows Hospice may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 11, 2020