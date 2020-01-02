|
|
|
HOUGHTON Richard Thomas (Tom) Tom passed away suddenly aged 89 years at home on
6th December, 2019.
Beloved husband of Gill,
Father to Lynne and Richard,
Father in Law to Roy and Jane,
Dearly loved Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Tom's funeral service will take
place at Kimcote Church on
Tuesday 7th. January, 2020 at 12 noon
followed by a Private Burial.
No black attire to be worn please
and immediate family flowers
only by request.
Donations if desired to Kimcote PCC.
All other enquiries to :-
Wilf Smith & Son, Mill Road, Ullesthorpe,
Leics, LE17 5DE Tel. 01455 209236
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 2, 2020