Webb Richard Sadly passed away after
a short illness on
22nd July 2020.
Loving Husband of Penny, devoted Dad of Charlotte, Georgie and their families. Due to the present circumstances, a private service has already taken place. Donations in memory of Richard
may be made to either
London Music Masters or
2502 Hamilton Squadron Air Cadets c/o A.J. Adkinson and Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby,
LE2 5DG Tel: 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 20, 2020