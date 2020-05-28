Home

Williams Richard (Dick) of Little Bowden. Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd May 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Pauline, much loved dad of Ali and Libby, father in law of Mitchell, grandad of Savannah and a dear brother of Jackie, Karen and Mandy.
Private funeral service. Donations if desired for the British Lung Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020
