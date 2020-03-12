|
PAYNE Rita of Hallaton
died peacefully on
2nd March 2020.
Beloved wife of Tony
and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Her funeral service will be held at Hallaton Parish Church on
Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 12noon.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, will be shared between Evergreen Trust Hallaton
and Hallaton Church Restoration Fund which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 12, 2020