MITCHELL Rod Of Great Glen, passed away peacefully at LOROS on 29th October 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Chris, much loved father of Steve and Laura, loving grandpa of Ben, Luke, Lottie, Josh and Sam. Private cremation to take place. Donations in memory of Rod for LOROS may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 5, 2020