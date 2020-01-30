|
CALLAGHAN Roger passed away on 20th January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Carol, father of Mark, Jamie and Toby, grandfather of Tom, Molly, Amy, Scarlett and Ollie. Funeral Service at
St Wilfrid's Church, Kibworth on Monday 3rd February at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Dementia UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020