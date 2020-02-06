Home

Fox Roger Carter of East Farndon, died peacefully
at home on 31st January 2020,
aged 92 years. Loving husband of Sheila and much loved father and grandpa. Service of Celebration at
St John the Baptist, East Farndon on Thursday 13th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for St John the Baptist Church may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp and Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
