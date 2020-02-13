Home

Ginns & Gutteridge Funeral Directors
St Nicholas House, 51 Vaughan Way
Leicester, Leicestershire LE1 4NR
0116 251 6117
Roger Fraser

Roger Fraser Notice
Fraser Roger
"Joe" Passed away peacefully
on 22nd January 2020
aged 80 years.
A retired Leicestershire
Police Officer, he will be sadly
missed by family, friends and
former colleagues.
Funeral service to be held at 10am
on Friday 28th February at the Laburnum Road Community Church, Laburnum Road, Leicester, LE5 1FS.
Please arrive by 09.50am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu made payable to "Leicestershire Police Benevolent Fund" may be sent c/o
Ginns & Gutteridge
Funeral Directors
St Nicholas House
51 Vaughan Way
Leicester
LE1 4NR
Tel 0116 2516117
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
