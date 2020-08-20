|
WILLIAMS Ron of Kibworth Harcourt, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 13th August 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Matthew, Simon, Tim and the late Eva-Louise, father-in-law of Jayne, Gwynnie and Mary-Ellen and a loving grandad and great grandad. Private cremation to take place. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Hospitals Charity may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 20, 2020