KENT Rosemary
(Bunt) of Smeeton Westerby, passed away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on
8th October 2020, aged 82 years.
Wife of the late George, much loved mum of Debra, Derek and Gillian and a loving grandma. Private funeral at Christ Church, Smeeton Westerby.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for the Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts,15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 15, 2020