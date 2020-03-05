|
LANGHAM ROY Of Lubenham, passed away on
26th February 2020, aged 72 years. Loving husband of Janet, father of Ben and Sarah, grandfather of Kit and brother of Russ. Private Cremation followed by a Service of Celebration for his life at All Saints Church, Lubenham on Friday 13th March at 1.30pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired for Lubenham Village Green may be sent to J Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020