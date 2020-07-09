|
SMITH Ruby of Brooklands Gardens, passed away peacefully on 5th July 2020, aged 93 years. Loving mother of Susan & Colin, mother-in-law of Liz & Ed, nan of Erika, Lorraine & Graham and great nan to Lekye, Nicole, Jake, Isla, Ben & Amelia. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Private funeral. Donations, if desired, for RNLI or Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 9, 2020