J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Ruby Smith Notice
SMITH Ruby of Brooklands Gardens, passed away peacefully on 5th July 2020, aged 93 years. Loving mother of Susan & Colin, mother-in-law of Liz & Ed, nan of Erika, Lorraine & Graham and great nan to Lekye, Nicole, Jake, Isla, Ben & Amelia. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Private funeral. Donations, if desired, for RNLI or Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 9, 2020
