CLARKE (née Kendall)
Ruth Pauline Much loved Mother of Peter, Susan and James. Devoted Granny and Great Granny. Recently resident with Susan at Tooley Lodge near Earl Shilton. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 20th September 2020, aged 88 years. Private funeral service to be arranged at St Mary's, Weston -by-Welland. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020