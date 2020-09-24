Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Clarke

Notice Condolences

Ruth Clarke Notice
CLARKE (née Kendall)
Ruth Pauline Much loved Mother of Peter, Susan and James. Devoted Granny and Great Granny. Recently resident with Susan at Tooley Lodge near Earl Shilton. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 20th September 2020, aged 88 years. Private funeral service to be arranged at St Mary's, Weston -by-Welland. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -