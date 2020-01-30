Home

Ruth Hale Notice
HALE Ruth Sinclair passed away peacefully at Kibworth Knoll Care Home on Monday 27th January 2020, aged 89 years. A much loved and cherished mother, mother-in-law, granny and great granny. Finally reunited with her loving husband, Derek. Mother to Christine, Deborah and Jonathan. A caring lady whose healing hands touched so many lives. Funeral Service at 3.30pm on Friday 14th February at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations welcomed for Friends of the Earth which may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020
