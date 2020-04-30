Home

Sandra Tyers

Sandra Tyers Notice
TYERS Sandra Rose of Little Bowden. Sadly passed away on 19th April 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Ralph and devoted mum to Sharon, Tracy, Gary, Tresa and a very special nan and great-nan. Missed so much xx. A Private cremation at Kettering Crematorium. Donations for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
