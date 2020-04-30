|
TYERS Sandra Rose of Little Bowden. Sadly passed away on 19th April 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Ralph and devoted mum to Sharon, Tracy, Gary, Tresa and a very special nan and great-nan. Missed so much xx. A Private cremation at Kettering Crematorium. Donations for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020