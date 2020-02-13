|
|
|
Carrara Sheila Moreen passed away peacefully on
3rd February 2020, aged 92 years. Loving mother of Gillian, mother-in-law of Bill and aunt of Paul. Will be sadly missed by all her family. Reception into Our Lady of Victories Church on Wednesday 19th February at 5.30pm.
Funeral Mass on Thursday 20th February at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for MIND and Cancer Research UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020