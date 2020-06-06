|
|
|
PARR (nee Bennett,
formerly Harvey)
Sheila Mary Of Deeping St James, previously of Desborough and Market Harborough, died 15th May, aged 92 years
after some years of disability
borne with grace.
She will be sorely missed
by her children Karen and Kelly,
family and friends.
Funeral at Peterborough Crematorium (immediate family only),
Monday June 8th, 2.30pm,
departing from Sheila's home at 2pm.
Family flowers only. Donations to RSPCA and Cats Protection League via R J Scholes, 4 Horsegate,
Deeping St James, PE6 8EN.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020