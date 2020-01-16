Home

NURSEY Shirley Passed away at Marshall Court, Market Harborough on 3rd December 2019, aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum of Veronica, Robert and the late Vivian, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Friday 24th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
