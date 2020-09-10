|
|
|
WILLIAMS Stacey
(née Campion) Died suddenly on 21st August 2020, aged just 42, at her home in Desborough. Dearly loved daughter of Pam Campion and step daughter of Dave Battle and daughter of Pete Campion. Dearly loved mum of Jacob and Emily and much loved sister of Scott and sister in law to Fiona. Lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and many, many friends. Private Funeral Service on Thursday, 17th September, leaving from 19 Hammond Way, Market Harborough at 1.00pm for those who would like to see her off. We would love to see you there. No dark colours please. Family flowers only. Donations for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 10, 2020