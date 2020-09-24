Home

Notice

Stacey Williams Notice
Williams (nee Campion)
Stacey Pam, Dave, Scott, Fiona, Jacob & Emily would like to thank everyone for the hundreds of cards, messages, flowers and gifts received on the death of Stacey and also for the donations to Alzheimer's Research UK in her memory. A special thank you to all those who came to Hammond Way to see her leave on her final journey, it really was very heart-warming to see so many of you there. Special thanks also to Mark at J Stamp & Sons for his care and compassion at this very difficult time and also to Will for conducting the service, it really was much appreciated.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020
