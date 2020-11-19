|
BALDWIN Stanley Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 2nd November 2020
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila
and much loved father of Peter.
There will be a private
family funeral service.
Donations in memory of Stanley for
The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 19, 2020