Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Harris

Notice Condolences

Steve Harris Notice
HARRIS Steve Passed away at his home in Market Harborough on 29th May 2020.
Loving husband of Elizabeth (Liz), much loved dad of Sarah and Emma, grandad and great grandad, brother of Susan, Jane and Jaimie. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons Funeral Director,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -