HARRIS Steve Passed away at his home in Market Harborough on 29th May 2020.
Loving husband of Elizabeth (Liz), much loved dad of Sarah and Emma, grandad and great grandad, brother of Susan, Jane and Jaimie. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons Funeral Director,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020