|
|
|
Johnson Susan (Sue) of Naseby Square, passed away peacefully on 23rd February 2020, surrounded by her family aged 69 years. Much loved mum of Allen and Marie and a loving mother-in-law, grandma, sister and aunt.
A Celebration of her life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance and Versus Arthritis
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020