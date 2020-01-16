|
MAXWELL Susan Rosanne
(née Ellwood) died suddenly at home on 14th December 2019. Much loved wife of Barry, loving mum of Ben, dear sister of Bruce, Barry and the late Robin,
dear sister in law and loving aunt and great-aunt. Tireless campaigner for Diabetes UK and a very popular and cheerful presenter on Harborough FM. Funeral Service at Market Harborough Congregational Church on Wednesday 22nd January at 1.30pm followed by private interment. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Diabetes UK can be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020