Clarke Sylvia May
(née Jackson) Passed peacefully away at home on June 10th, aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, loving and much loved mum of Judith, Stella and Hazel, mother in law of John and Bevan and devoted grandma of David, Elanor and Christopher. Private funeral. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK or the Children's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp and Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 18, 2020