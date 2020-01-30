Home

Rutter Sylvia Mary
(nèe Hackett) of Market Harborough, formerly of Kibworth, passed away at LOROS
on 18th January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Ben, much loved mother of Garry and Paul, mother-in-law of Kate and Jo, loving grandma of Emily, Sam, Eleanor, Tommy and Jessica and great grandma of Henry and Evie. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday
7th February at 4.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for LOROS and Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020
